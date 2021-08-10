Ban on open grazing bill scales first reading in Enugu Assembly

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A bill to ban grazing scaled through first reading at the Enugu House of Assembly.

Presenting the bill, the of the assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the bill would regulate cattle ranching, and provide security of lives and property in the .

The lawmaker, while citing relevant sections of the House Order, gave the the bill would pass through all the procedures of lawmaking, including the public hearing stage.

Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, warned the media and the public against politicising the bill, which was only presented and as such had not been deliberated the lawmakers.

According to him, politicising the bill will truncate the being enjoyed the residents of the , which not needed at this time.

“Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, going to move for the first reading of the bill, which just mere mentioning of the bill. The bill to do with security.

“So, while thanking members of the press, there no speculation about the bills, more especially, when to do with security.

“We need in Enugu state and we need in Nigeria, so please report only the things said in the floor of this house,” Ezeugwu said.

He also called on the general public to participate during the public hearing on the bill.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, urged his colleagues to go through the bill, in order contributions toward its legislation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,