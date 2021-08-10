Ban on open grazing bill scales first reading in Enugu Assembly

A bill to ban open grazing has scaled through first reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Presenting the bill, the Leader of the assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the bill would regulate cattle ranching, and provide security of lives and property in the state.

The lawmaker, while citing relevant sections of the House Order, gave the assurance that the bill would pass through all the procedures of lawmaking, including the public hearing stage.

Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, warned the media and the public against politicising the bill, which was only presented and as such had not been deliberated by the lawmakers.

According to him, politicising the bill will truncate the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state, which is not needed at this time.

“Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, I am going to move for the first reading of the bill, which is just mere mentioning of the bill. The bill has to do with security.

“So, while thanking members of the press, there is no speculation about the bills, more especially, when it has to do with security.

“We need peace in Enugu state and we need peace in Nigeria, so please report only the things said in the floor of this house,” Ezeugwu said.

He also called on the general public to participate during the public hearing on the bill.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, urged his colleagues to go through the bill, in order to make contributions toward its legislation. (NAN)

