Ban on Okada in Minna: Women applaud measure

June 4, 2021



Association of Progressive Women Niger State Chapter has applauded ban of motorcycles also known as okada in state by State as part of measures to curb insecurity in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Association Hajiya Hannatu Barde.

The group of women commended the bold step taken by the state , pointing that it will help in checking the of who take advantage of the okada operation to carry suspicious .

The Association also appreciated the state for other steps such as provision of operational and other logistics support to the conventional joint security agents in the State as well as empowering vigilantes groups in the State.

The group enjoined Nigerlites to bear with the associated with the ban as it’s a temporary and necessary measure that would profer lasting solution.

“We are aware that the  group of  gunmen that attacked the Islamic school at Tegina on Sunday, and took away the students rode  on motorcycles.The government move is therefore, to ensure that the state is safe,” she said.

Recall that the Niger State government recently announced the ban of motorcycles in Minna metropolis as measure to curtail insecurity.

The State government assured that enforcement of the ban will be carried thoroughly.

