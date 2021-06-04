The Association of Progressive Women Niger State Chapter has applauded the ban of commercial motorcycles also known as okada in the state capital by the State government as part of measures to curb insecurity in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Association Hajiya Hannatu Barde.

The group of women commended the bold step taken by the state government, pointing out that it will help in checking the activities of some who take advantage of the okada operation to carry out suspicious activities.

The Association also appreciated the state government for taking other steps such as provision of operational vehicles and other logistics support to the conventional joint security agents in the State as well as empowering vigilantes groups in the State.

The group enjoined Nigerlites to bear with the hardship associated with the ban as it’s a temporary and necessary measure that would profer lasting solution.

“We are aware that the group of gunmen that attacked the Islamic school at Tegina on Sunday, and took away the students rode on motorcycles.The government move is therefore, to ensure that the state capital is safe,” she said.

Recall that the Niger State government recently announced the ban of commercial motorcycles in Minna metropolis as measure to curtail insecurity.

The State government assured that enforcement of the ban will be carried thoroughly.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

