Ban on motorcycles, tricycles not punitive, says Bago

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has clarified the ban on the movement of motorcycles and tricycles, saying it was aimed at addressing the growing insecurity in the state capital and not to punish law-abiding citizens.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of Overload Airways flight operation at the Bola Tinubu International Airport in Minna on Wednesday.

Bago emphasised that the safety of lives and property remained the top priority of his administration.

He highlighted that young boys between the ages of 13 and 22 had exploited the ease of movement provided by these means of transportation to commit crimes and evade arrest.

“If these boys are not restricted, they can carry out criminal activities in one part of town and vanish into another within minutes.

“The curfew is a proactive measure to disrupt criminal activities carried out by miscreants using motorcycles and tricycles,” Umaru-Bago said.

He said the swift mobility of these groups makes arrests difficult and enables the rapid spread of their operations.

The Governor said, “We have also observed a disturbing trend among these groups where a distinct hairstyle that appears to be evolving into a form of group identity.

“Many of them wear dreadlocks in front while the back of the head is shaved.

_This style has increasingly become associated with the members of these disruptive groups.”

He appealed to the citizens to understand and support the curfew measure, emphasising that it was a necessary sacrifice to restore sanity and protect lives.

The governor said the measure was not punitive but rather a step taken to maintain order and protect citizens.

He advised the security agencies to monitor individuals with a distinct hairstyle associated with the disruptive groups.

He said the measure was informed by credible intelligence, aimed to dismantle the formation and spread of these groups before they become deeply entrenched.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bago had on Tuesday announced the restriction of movement of motorcycles and tricycles from 6 a.m to 6 p.m as a result of a spike in thuggery in the state.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)