Bamidele writes senate on his Ekiti governorship ambition

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) has written the Senate notifying it of his ambition to run for the 2022 Ekiti Governorship Election.

The notification is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter reads: ”I’m seeking your invaluable support and profound input to contest in the forthcoming Ekiti Governorship Election.

“I look forward to working with you on this noble project in order to translate it to reality, as I will continue to rely on our long standing relationship in the fulfilment of this great task.

“In times like this, Ekiti needs a governor, who can best protect the legacy of good governance and credible leadership.

“It also needs a governor, who will consolidate the visions and achievements of past administrations to enhance the growth of socio-economic transformation of Ekiti.

“I have got what it takes following my over 35 years in various leadership positions and exposure in the three arms of government.

“I had worked as a practicing lawyer, operating within the judicial arm.

“A three-time cabinet member of Lagos State Government operating in the executive arm and as a former member of the House of Representatives and a distinguished senator operating in the legislative arm of government.

“By God’s grace, I will be a round peg in a round hole if given the opportunity to serve as governor of Ekiti and Ekiti people will be the better for it.

“Let us take this step of faith together,” Bamidele said.

In his remarks, Lawan said “We pray for our colleague, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele to be the next governor of Ekiti and many other of our colleagues, who are contesting for the governorship of their states.

“We wish you the best of luck, success and we hope that all those aspirants will come up tops.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele, who is the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum was on Tuesday, screened by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven-man screening committee is chaired by Sen. Domingo Obende.(NAN)

