Bamidele hails delegates, party leaders for unopposed Ekiti APC Senatorial ticket

By Idowu Gabriel

Sen. opeyemi Bamidele on Saturday expressed appreciation to the 285 delegates who voted him unopposed during Ekiti Central Senatorial Primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC).



Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters was unanimously elected by the delegates at Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area, on Saturday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives in the 6th Assembly between 2011 and 2015, has sponsored several bills and motions in the current 9th Assembly.



In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker also thanked the leaders of the party on the state, especially Gov. Kayode Fayemi.



In particular, he mentioned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, State APC Chairman, Mr Paul Omotoso and former State Chairman, Jide Awe for their support.



“I appreciate you all for re-entrusting your mandate in me, I thank you all for renewing our social contract, for re-inspiring our shared vision and for stimulating our common interests once again.



“Speaking with one voice in returning me as your senatorial candidate on Saturday, May 28, you have indeed reinforced by determination to raise the bar in quality legislative representation and the delivery of developmental deliverables in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Ekiti by extension.



“It is with profound gratitude and deep sense of indebtedness that I express my unreserved appreciation to Almighty God for the gift of life, the gift of purpose as well as the gift of the opportunity to serve humanity, especially the good and honourable people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Ekiti State and our dear nation, Nigeria as a whole.



“For the past sacrifices and victories, for the renewed hope and abounding strength and for making today a huge success; to Him alone be all glory, honour and adoration.



“I laud the supportive role of the leaders of APC in Ekiti, who include Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the first elected Governor of Ekiti and current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his wife Bisi Fayemi, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Mr Paul Omotoso and former State Chairman of APC, Chief Jide Awe,” he said.



He also mentioned Chairman of his Campaign Committee, Chief J.F Alake; Chairmen of the five Local Governments party Chairmen in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, the 57 Ward Chairmen in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and other highly revered party leaders, stakeholders as well stalwarts.



He thanked them all for giving him another opportunity to fly the ticket of APC and represent the people of the district in the 10th Senate.



He added that, “Without mincing words, I reiterate here that it is with a heart of gratitude to Almighty God, a deep sense of indebtedness to our teeming leaders and stalwarts as well as a greater commitment to the tasks ahead that I accept this ticket.”



He said that the tasks ahead were enormous, he, however, promised a brighter and more rewarding future in his second tenure, if elected.



He reassured that “in the years to come, he would bring to the doorstep of the people he represents more bills of far-reaching developmental impacts, more motions relating to issues of national and international pedigree, more Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programmes as well a Plethora of Life-Transforming Constituency Projects across Ekiti Central Senatorial District.



“We have done it before, we are doing it now, and we pledge to do much more, if I get elected for another term in 2023.”



He, therefore, called for the continued support, prayers and concerted efforts towards ensuring the victory of APC, most especially at the Ekiti governorship polls on June 18 and also in the subsequent State Assembly, National Assembly and Presidential elections in February and March 2023. NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

