Bamford scores hat-trick as Leeds United end Aston Villa’s winning start

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford scored a superb hat-trick for Aston Villa’s winning start to the season to an abrupt end with a 3-0 away victory in the English Premier League (EPL) on Friday.

After an entertaining but goalless first half, Jack Grealish went close to a stunning opener for Aston Villa in the 52nd minute.

This was when he ran from the halfway line and jinked into the penalty box before his shot was well saved by goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Three minutes later though Aston Villa found themselves behind, when a Rodrigo shot was pushed out by Emiliano Martinez and Bamford pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Bamford then made it 2-0 with a fine shot from the edge of the area in the 67th minute.

That was after a strong burst from midfield by Mateusz Klich had put Aston Villa’s defence on the back foot.

The Leeds United striker then completed his hat-trick, his smart footwork creating just enough space for a precise, curling finish after 74 minutes for his first Premier League treble.

The win moves Leeds United up to third on 10 points, albeit having played an extra game, two points behind Aston Villa.

Leaders Everton, who have 13 points, are at Southampton on Sunday.(Reuters/NAN)