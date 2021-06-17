Balyesa Govt., United Nigeria Airline sign MOU on flight operations

The United Nigeria Airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bayelsa State for the commencement of direct scheduled flight operations into and out of Bayelsa International Airport.

Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the Head, Corporate Communications, confirmed the agreement in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Uchegbu explained that according to the terms of the agreement, United Nigeria would operate four daily flights in and out of the airport.

“United Nigeria will service the Bayelsa International Airport daily from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MM2) in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“With the MoU, the airline will commence direct flight operations to Bayelsa International Airport in July,” he said.

Uchegbu said that the MOU was signed in the presence of Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa and the state’s executive council.

Speaking, Diri noted that with the signing of the MOU, Bayelsans would begin to reap the benefits of the government’s investment in infrastructure.

The governor said that the venture would open Bayelsa, the resource base of the Nigeria to the world.

Diri said the airline was chosen as partner because of its quality of service and efficiency.

Mr Osita Okonkwo, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), United Nigeria Airline, thanked the government and people of the state for choosing it.

He gave assurance that the airline would continue to offer the quality service that the airline was known for. (NAN)