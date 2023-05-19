Balogun made mark in banking sector devt. – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday said that late Otunba Subomi Balogun made a mark by contributing to the growth and development of the banking sector in Nigeria.

Balogun, the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland, Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians and founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), passed on at the age of 89 in London, England on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu, In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the late Balogun as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and philanthropist.

The governor also commended the FCMB founder’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially as the founder of FCMB, among several other companies.

He commiserated with Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ogun State, especially the indigenes of Ijebu, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, and the entire management and staff of the financial institution.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of Otunba Subomi Balogun, as well as management and staff of FCMB.

”I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and grant his immediate family, friends, associates, FCMB team, the banking industry and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)