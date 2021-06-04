Balogun Alanamu: Gov. AbdulRazaq commiserates with Emir of Ilorin

 . AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday mourned the of the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Alhaji Abubakar Akanbi Jos.

The governor, in a by his Chief Press , Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, described the late Balogun as a quintessential statesman who used his influence and resources for common good.

“His Excellency received the news of the of Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin with sadness and submission to the of Allah SWT.

“His exit has stripped our community of one of its most respected elders.

“Nevertheless, we submit to the of Allah and thank for giving the late Balogun Alanamu such an eventful and impactful life in the service of the community.

“The Governor, on behalf of his immediate and extended family, the people and government of , sends his profound condolences to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), and the family of the late Balogun.

“He beseeches Allah to grant the late statesman Aljannah Firdaus and comfort the family,” Ajakaye added. (NAN)

