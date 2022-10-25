Ballot box snatching era gone, work hard to earn votes – Don

Isaiah Eka

Prof. Peter Esuh of University of Uyo has urged politicians to work hard to earn votes legitimately in the 2023 General Elections as the era of ballot box snatching has gone.

Esuh, a Professor of Corporate, Marketing Communications and Applied Rhetoric, said this during the inauguration of Mkpat Enin Unity Network Development at Mkpat Enin on Tuesday.

Esuh, presenting paper on “The Nigeria Electoral Act, 2022, and the Electorate”, said with the new Electoral Act duly signed into law, ballot box snatchers would no longer have a field day as they used to do.

He urged citizens to participate in the voting process because the electronic transmission of results would allow everybody’s vote to count.

“The new electoral act is a good thing to happen to Nigerians. The new law is now sending political power to the people to make their choice for the development of the societies.

“With the new electoral act, there will be no more ballot box snatching, over voting, thuggery and it will minimize election violence.

“I will urge you all to participate en masse in the upcoming elections.

“On the elections day, go out and cast your vote and wait till all the voting is completed before leaving the polling unit,” Esuh said.

In his remarks, the Convener of Mkpat Enin Unity Network, Dr Akpabio Ufot-Akpabio, said the socio-political group was set out to deliver candidates with a pedigree in public service.

He said with networking and intense collaboration, all Mkpat Enin people, relevant groups and the citizens of the state, Atiku Abubakar, Umo Eno, Ekong Sampson, and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win with a landslide victory.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the ocassion, Mr Ben Udowa, former senatorial aspirant of PDP, called for unity among the party faithful to be able to deliver all their candidates in the 2023 General Elections. (NAN)

