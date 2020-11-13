Balarabe Musa: Nigeria has lost a selfless leader – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has described late former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa as a selfless leader, who stood in defence of the poor.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, who made this known in a statement, said: ”Late Balarabe Musa stood for a just and fair Nigeria.

”His death marks the end of an era of selfless service to humanity. CAN will not forget in a hurry the selfless brand of leadership that Alhaji Balarabe Musa brought to Kaduna State in 1979.

“He led the state with an open mind, giving numerous opportunities to those who had no chance of going to school, paving ways for the sons and daughters of nobody to become somebody without exploiting them or pitching them against their people.”