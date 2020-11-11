Balarabe Musa left ‘legacy of humility and courage,’ says Makarfi

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi says he has received with shock and total submission to the will of Allah, news of the death of elder statesman, patriot, politician, true champion of the downtrodden and the first Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, which occurred earlier today.

A statement signed by his spokekesman, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo said Senator Makarfi though saddened by this heavy loss, derived consolation from the fact that Mallam Balarabe Musa lived a good life in the service of God and humanity.

“An epitome of simplicity and honesty, Mallam Balarabe Musa lived all his life in relentless pursuit of a better life for the poor and oppressed.

“The government that he led in Kaduna State between 1979 and 1981 gave practical expression to the struggle for the emancipation of the talakawa. He, no doubt, has left a legacy of humility and courage in the face of daunting odds, as well as dedication and commitment to what he believed in, top of which was his abiding faith in this country and a desire to see justice and equity prevailed in it,” the statement said.

According to Makarfi, “His contributions to both public service as well as the evolution of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, will continue to be remembered and cherished.”

It is the earnest prayer of Senator Makarfi that Allah (SWT) will abundantly reward Mallam Balarabe Musa for his numerous good deeds, forgive his mistakes and also give his family and all of us the fortitude to bear this loss, the statement said.