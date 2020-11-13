Balarabe Musa just, selfless leader -Na-Abba

Forner Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na-Abba, has described the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a “just and selfless leader.”
Na-Abba made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the death of the former governor on Thursday in Kano.
Musa, the second republic governor of Kaduna State, died on Wednesday at the age of 84.
Na-Abba described the late governor as a person who had advocated for democracy and pro-poor programmes during his life time.
He noted that his departure created a vacuum in the national political landscape.
“In a democracy there is always advocacy and opposition both parameters are supposed to be reminding those in governance to do certain things otherwise they may not do.
“That is why continuous advocacy and opposition are a healthy part of democracy.
“Balarabe Musa has been a consistent political advocate, his voice is going to be lost as far as the poor are concerned in the country.
“Unless certain government officials have interest in programme that will benefit the poor, such programmes ended up not being done, that is where people like Balarabe Musa come in.
“He has been a consistent suppoter of the poor, he is somebody who fights for the poor up to the time of his death.
“I know asking people to remain poor is difficult, nevertheless, sources of wealth for rich and those who want to be rich must be clean,” Na-Abba said.

NAN reports that Musa was born on Aug. 21, 1936 in Kaya, Kaduna State.

He studied at Zaria Middle School from 1947 to 1952 and at the Institute of Administration, Zaria, 1952 to 1953.

Musa, who was an accounts clerk and a school teacher, held various managerial positions related to accountancy from 1960 to 1976, while studying at different colleges in London to gain additional qualifications.

He was elected governor of the old Kaduna State in 1979 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), a party founded by late Malam Aminu Kano.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As governor, he was prevented from constituting a cabinet by the state house of assembly, dominated by the opposition National Party of Nigeria.

Eventually the assembly impeached him in June 1981, making him the first Nigerian state governor to be impeached.

He was the PRP presidential candidate in the 2003 elections, and later Chairman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties.

On Aug. 31, 2010, Balarabe-Musa quit active politics due to health issues and announced his immediate resignation from the chairmanship of the PRP. (NAN)

