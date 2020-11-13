Balarabe Musa just, selfless leader -Na-Abba

Forner Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na-Abba, has described the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a “just and selfless leader.”

Na-Abba made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the death of the former governor on Thursday in Kano.

Musa, the second republic governor of Kaduna State, died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Na-Abba described the late governor as a person who had advocated for democracy and pro-poor programmes during his life time.

He noted that his departure created a vacuum in the national political landscape.