Balarabe Musa just, selfless leader -Na-Abba

NAN reports that Musa was born on Aug. 21, 1936 in Kaya, Kaduna State.
He studied at Zaria Middle School from 1947 to 1952 and at the Institute of Administration, Zaria, 1952 to 1953.
Musa, who was an accounts clerk and a school teacher, held various managerial positions related to accountancy from 1960 to 1976, while studying at different colleges in London to gain additional qualifications.
He was elected governor of the old Kaduna State in 1979 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), a party founded by late Malam Aminu Kano.
As governor, he was prevented from constituting a cabinet by the state house of assembly, dominated by the opposition National Party of Nigeria.
Eventually the assembly impeached him in June 1981, making him the first Nigerian state governor to be impeached.
He was the PRP presidential candidate in the 2003 elections, and later Chairman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties.
On Aug. 31, 2010, Balarabe-Musa quit active politics due to health issues and announced his immediate resignation from the chairmanship of the PRP. (NAN)
