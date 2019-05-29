Bala Muhammed declares appointments, promotions null and void

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared that all appointments, promotions and transfers made from the day he was declared winner of the gubernatorial election by INEC in the state, are null and void

Mohammed, who was sworn in on Wednesday in by the state Chief Justice, Hajiya Rabi Umar, made this known while delivering his inaugural speech.

“I want to state categorically that all appointments, promotions, transfers and secondments, including those that are meant to create frictions and divisions along traditional institutions from the day I was declared the winner by INEC till, are hereby declared null and void.

“Similarly, this directive also applies to all dubious approvals given on land allocations, sale of government vehicles and houses, as well as spurious contracts awarded in the dying minutes of the last administration.

“In cases where the instrumentality of a Kangaroo legislation was used as a mark, we shall use the instrumentality of credible legislation to cancel the absurdity to the scrap heaps of history,” said the governor.

Mohammed asked the Secretary to the state Government and most senior officials in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

The governor said he would establish a high-powered committee to recover all assets and properties of government that were illegally disposed.

Mohammed, who took the oath of office amidst cheers from his supporters, said that his administration would tackle the problem unemployment and “the long suffering pensioners.’’

“We are confronting this challenge head-on.

“Very soon, our government will unveil an empowerment programme that, at once, facilitates capacity building while providing some safety net for the jobless youth,’’ he promised.

The governor also promised to improve health delivery especially to the indigents and most vulnerable members of the society.

“To the most vulnerable members of our society, the incoming administration would provide financial protection as envisaged under the Universal Health coverage (UHC) programme of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We are confident that this would ensure that families and households do not become impoverished as a result of seeking healthcare as is so often the case in Bauchi state today.

“The incoming administration in collaboration with the Federal government, intends to place half a million family members under health insurance by the year 2023,’’ he assured.

Mohammed also said that the primary healthcare level would be strengthened to provide majority of the services required in most of the communities.

“To my supporters and the good people of Bauchi state, who defied party lines, creed and place of origin, to support my candidacy, there is no better way to thank you than to reiterate my resolve, under God’s guidance, to provide leadership that will restore confidence in government, place food on your table and secure the lives and properties of all of us,’’ he said. (NAN)

