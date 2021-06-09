Bala Mohammed of Bauchi sacks Commissioners, SSG, others

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. of Bauchi has dissolved the Executive Council and sacked other political appointees.

This contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the Adviser on Media to the governor, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The government said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

Mohammed also sacked the Secretary to the Government, Chief of Staff, Government House, commissioners and advisers.

The governor directed all commissioners to handover to respective Permanent Secretaries, while the SSG, Chief of staff and other advisers will handover to the most senior in the Government House.

While thanking the appointees for the services rendered to the state, the governor wished them well in future endeavours.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports dissolution also hundreds of political appointees of  the governor. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,