Bala-Bantex: ACF, others commiserate with Kaduna people, govt.

The Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF) has commiserated with the people and government of Kaduna State over the death of the former deputy governor of the state, Mr Barnabas Bala-Bantex.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, said it was saddened by the news of his demise.

It described the deceased as a gentleman who contributed immensely in stabilising the regime of the incumbent governor during its first term.

It said Bala-Bantex had also served his people in similar manner at the local government level, just as he displayed the same patriotism as member of the Constitutional Conference and House of Representatives.

Also in his condolence message, Mr Philemon Kure, Chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State, described the death of the former deputy governor as a monumental loss.

Kure told NAN on Sunday in Kaduna that the death of Bala-Bantex was shocking to the people of the state.

He added that the deceased would be fondly remembered for his legacies, especially in Southern Kaduna.

“His death was shocking and the loss is not only to his immediate family, but the state and the country at large.

“His great virtues of sincerity, hard work, excellence and doggedness, would be on the sand of times forever,” Kure added.

The chairman also described the deceased as a gentleman who was always willing to interact with his constituents, especially those at the grassroots.

On his part, Sen. Danjuma Laah (Kaduna South-PDP) described the demise of Bala-Bantex as “a colossal loss” to the state.

Laah told NAN in Kaduna that the deceased was a dogged politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the state and the nation at large.

“Although we differed in our political orientation, with me in the opposition, he was one of the Southern Kaduna politicians I love as a person.

“I wish him an eternal rest and pray to God to give his family and the people of Moro’a Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area, the strength to bear such a colossal loss,” he said.

Mr Yusuf Mugu, (PDP-Kaura Constituency) in the Kaduna State House of Assembly said the ex-deputy governor would be remembered for his selflessness and exemplary leadership, both in the public and private life.

“This is a huge loss, not only for my constituency, but for Kaduna State and the nation at large.

“He was an elder statesman per exerllence, with a high pedigree as a professional architect, who also had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming deputy governor,” he said.

The lawmaker commiserated with the family of the deceased and his constituents, urging them to accept the unfortunate loss as the will of God.

In his condolence message, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, said the demise of Bala-Bantex was painful.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser,Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, Zailani said the deceased was an astute politician, peace-maker and bridge-builder.



“Not only Kaduna State, but Nigeria, has lost an astute politician, a statesman and a loyal member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.



The Speaker condoled with the Government and people of Kaduna State, his immediate family, friends and associates, over the loss.



He prayed for God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.



NAN reports that Bala-Bantex was a two-term Chairman of Kaura Local Government Council, between 1997 and 2002, and represented Kaura Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, from 2007 to 2011.

He equally served as a deputy governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2019, before opting out to contest the seat of Kaduna South Senatorial District during the 2019 General Elections, under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

He however lost to Sen. Laah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bala- Bantex, aged 64, passed away on Sunday, after a protracted ailment. (NAN)

