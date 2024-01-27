Bakori Old Girls Association seeks quality education, skills for girl child in Nigeria

The Bakori Old Girls Association has reiterated its commitment towards empowering the girl child in Nigeria with quality education and skills that will make them employable.

The association declared the commitment on Saturday in Abuja, during the unveiling of the 50th Anniversary Logo of the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Bakori, and Lightening of the Anniversary Torch.

The theme of the event is,”Honouring our History, Celebrating our Present and Investing in our Future”.

In her welcome remark, the National President, Bakori Old Girls Association, Hanatu Ismaila said the occasion was historic and of great significance to the association.

Ismaila who lauded the successes achieved by members of the association in their private and public spheres of endeavour urged them to prioritize the empowerment of the girl child with quality education and skills that will equip them for the future.

She said,”Today occasion is historic because for some of us it is once in a lifetime and for others maybe you may witness another 50 years, and so that is why we are not taking it lightly to mark this golden anniversary for our school.

“The reason why we are here today, all of us in this place was because many years ago the government took a decision and made a policy to create unity school, which gave us the platform not only to acquire quality education but to make friends within ourselves over the years. And to build this kind of association which we have done so over the last 15 years when it was formally inaugurated.

“It has become a very strong network of great women working together for the good of our school, and also to support each other where we can.

“And so today all I ask from you is that as we light this touch to kickstart the event for the 50th anniversary of FGGC Bakori, let us reflect that 50 years ago someone made a policy that gave us this opportunity. And so we are beneficiaries of this great social investment across Nigeria.

“I also want us to celebrate as much as we can the great women that we all have become.Am sure you have all started hearing in this room how we have all excelled in our different spheres of endeavour in public life and in private. So, let’s celebrate it with the whole of heart because it is worth it.

“And thirdly I will like us to think more of the future of our country, the future of another girl as student of FGGC Bakori, the future of another girl outside Bakori who wants the opportunity to have quality education. I hope that by time we leave here today, more than ever before we will be determined to give back a part who we have become so that the girl child in Nigeria will be empowered.

“I’m sure that you all know that the more we have educated people in our society the better the country will become, so let us not take it lightly. It is not all about dancing or singing l, is about investing in the future of the girls. That is the sole aim of our association.”

Delivering the Keynote address, Mrs Olabisi Soyebo noted that women have a vital role to play in the society.

She therefore urged members to continue to encourage young ladies, particularly students of FGGC, Bakori.

“We came together from very diverse range of background across the length and breadth of this great country, Nigeria. We were united in Bakori, and that is how our journey from Bakori began till today. Bakori was where at the begining of our education we inculcated moral discipline, values and a spirit of oneness.

“We had the spirit of unity, we did not care where anyone came from. We were one. we were sisters and dare say we are today, even as we are spread across the country and across the globe holding positions of major influence and excelling in diverse ways.

“This occasion to me is really nolstagic. Sometimes when I have course to reflect on my old fund memories I laugh at myself and what transpired at Bakori.

“I had so many fund memories at Bakori. Am grateful that I started the journey of my higher education at Bakori. I will also want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all our teachers. They put so much effort and care and love into building us. They exhibited great courage, hard-work, and I must say patience with us. My life indeed was enriched in so many ways at Bakori.

“As alumni we must continue to encourage the young ladies stepping into our shoes in our alma-mata, and indeed women generally. As women, we are a symbol of weakness and strength, and we have a vital role in the society.

“Despite its partrachial nature we must get rid of inequalities restricting the full evolution of our gender. The nation we strive for is one where women are empowered, and the girl child able to realize her dreams. We must support women around us. We must get united.

“The logo being launched today symbolizes this milestone years of existence of our dear school, and it is our identity as we go into the future, and celebrates 50 years of excellent achievement advancing the course of the girl child. And so, a big congratulations to the Federal Government Girls College, Bakori.”

Also speaking the Pioneer National President and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the association, Safiya Adamu noted the event was to unveil the logo 50th anniversary which is coming up on October 18th this year.

Adamu disclosed that the FGGC Bakori 50th anniversary torch lighting trail would passed through its various chapters across Nigeria, and beyond starting from Abuja.

“So, we are unveiling, we are lighting the touch, the touch will move from one chapter to another this is the central one. From here now it go to Jos, from Jos to Lagos, it will go round. And then, we will package it, it will go back to Bakori itself. By the time it get back to Bakori it will be October which is time of the main celebration. We will do the celebration here in Abuja, but we will be visiting Bakori. The whole group will be visiting Bakori.

“We have chapters all over the world. FGGC , Bakori is a Federal College, is one of those schools set up by Gowon after the war to reintegrate, create unity, and for people from different parts of the country to know what Nigeria is at the very early age.So, we were all brought together from different parts of the country,” she said.

Highlights of the auspicious occasion were the unveiling of the 50th Anniversary Logo, and lightening of the Anniversary Torch.

