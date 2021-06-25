Bakers to increase price of bread in Kano State – Official

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of , Kano State Chapter, said it will increase price of bread, following an increase the price of flour.


The of the Association, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan, who made the announcement Friday Kano, said the decision was for their business to survive.


He further said that prices of other ingredients used making the bread, had equally gone up, hence the need for them to take the decision.


“The association had earlier decided to shutdown businesses, and subsequently increase the price, but in order not to render people jobless, we decided to increase the price only,” he said.


He said that the association had tried severally to with the of the flour companies to reduce their prices, but their efforts were unsuccessful.


According to him, the companies explained to them that such meetings could not hold due to pandemic.


The revealed that the price of 50-kg bag of flour, which was sold at between N9,000 and N10,000, now cost N16,000 and above.


He therefore called the government and other stakeholders to intervene with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.


Hassan also urged flour producing companies to intensify efforts in increasing their production to make the product more available in markets. (NAN)

