Bakare to Oyedepo, Oyakhilome: Stop criticising govts for closing Churches over COVID-19

Founder and Senior Pastor, Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Tunde Bakare has attacked Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for criticising the governments for closing churches and opening markets amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Oyakhilome had few days ago lashed out at Church leaders who agreed with the government to shutdown churches to halt the spread of Coronavirus, saying they are not true Christians.

Oyakhilome, in a telecast, said the church leaders should have told the government to give them time to pray and consult with their congregation before thinking of closing churches.

Also, Oyedepo berated the government for closing churches and allowed markets to open.

According to Oyedepo, “There should be opening of the churches around the world. Sir, there is something wrong for people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and can’t be in Church for two hours.

“It is an upside down ways of looking at things, while quoting Ecclesiastic 4:13 which said “Better is a poor and wise child than an old foolish king who will no more be admonished.”

“Which one is more orderly, the market or the church? I can smell a rat, the Lord spoke to me about it yesterday. Behind all this, how do we stop the church from exploding?”

However, Bakare, on Sunday said it was wrong for church leaders to be criticising the governments at this time rather than helping them to fight Coronavirus.

Though he did not mention the names of the church leaders, he was apparently referring to Oyedepo and Oyakhilome.

“I will like to react to the lamentation of some people within the church over closure of churches, that while markets and hospitals are allowed to open Churches are not allow to operate.

“I am so glad not only churches are prevented from congregating, the mosques also are locked down. The government ordered the markets to open and to operate for a few days to prevent hunger because the palliatives by the government cannot go to every citizens in their homes right now.

“Let the church live and support the government rather than condemning them in this arduous task. We should thank God that there is no distance in the spirit, lockdown or no lockdown and that the church is not the building but the body of Christ,” he said.

Bakare said those churches with multiple facilities, rather than criticising the government, should collaborate with them to halt the spread of the disease.

“They must be prepared to offer some of their halls to government as isolation centres in support of the government. I recommend that our church halls be made available to government as isolation centres and those of us who could afford it, should be there to support the government. I am not suggesting what we are not prepared to do, we have already done that,” he added.