Bail hearing for alleged 49 Yoruba agitators holds July 27

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Yaba Chief magistrates’ court in Lagos on Monday adjourned July 27, the bail application for the 47 men and two women brought before the court over alleged murder and arson.

The defendants are: Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday,  Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, among others.

The defendants, who arrested in connection with the Oodua republic mega rally, detained by an exparte order granted for 21 days.

The magistrate, Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered the case file to be sent to the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The motion for bail application was filed by Mr Olasupo Ojo and Mr Oladapo Kayode but was adjourned for ruling.

Adedayo adjourned the bail and arraignment of the defendants to July 27. (

