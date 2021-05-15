Wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, has urged journalists to work towards ensuring a better, peaceful and more united Nigeria.



She gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday at a media parley as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.



The governor’s wife harped on the need for objective, positive and non destructive reportage at all times.



She noted that hate speech and fake news were the genesis of the genocide in Rwanda and that perpetrated by Adolf Hitler in Germany.



“In the case of the present day Nigeria, some Judases are working tirelessly to divide and destroy Nigeria and they should not be allowed to succeed.



“Journalists in Kebbi State and Nigeria have been diligent and objective and you should make more efforts to change the situation for the better.



“You should sustain your laudable efforts to redress the ugly trend and harp more on what boost the unity and indivisibility of the country,” Mrs Bagudu said.



The governor’s wife also lamented over the egocentric use of the social media to misinform Nigerians, and called for measures to stop the trend.



On Kebbi, she said that her husband was working tirelessly to build a solid state.

“Ours is to complement this and we will not in anyway waiver,” she added.



Mrs Bagudu promised to work more closely with the media in order to build a better Kebbi state.



“We commend pen pushers for their tangible achievements and programme in the past few years, just as we promise to continue to extend our widow’s mite,” she added.



The governor’s wife thanked Allah for the opportunity to witness the Ramadan, which she described as a time of peace, reflection and merriment.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Aliyu Jajirma and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Aliyu Bandado attended the parley. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

