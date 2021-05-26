Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to rename Federal University Birnin Kebbi after the late Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio in recognition of his scholarly works for the benefit of mankind.

He made the plea when he received the members of the Federal Government’s visitation panel to the university who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

“I want the council members of the university and those on the visitation panel to influence the renaming of the institution by the Federal Government after Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio in recognition of his scholarly works for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Bagudu described the late Sheikh Fodio as one of the fundamental pillars whose sacrifice and indelible marks would never vanish in the history of Islam in the country.

He expressed his support to the university’s quest for academic excellence, assuring the visiting team that his administration would strive to facilitate the provision of additional facilities to the institution.

The governor also lauded the expansion of the institution’s College of Medical Sciences.

He advised the university to offer admissions to students from West African countries of Benin and Niger Republics to promote unity and brotherliness among the sister African nations.

The governor advised the university to collaborate with other famous universities to introduce courses for the benefit of students for wider understanding of human and environmental problems.

Bagudu commended former President Goodluck Jonathan, the former Minister of Education and the Director of Higher Education for their contributions which he said led to the establishment of Federal University Birnin Kebbi.

He urged the governing council and the visitation panel to ensure that the institution “is ranked among the best in the country.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bello Bala-Shehu, informed the governor that the Presidential Team was in the state to assess the school since its establishment.

The Chairman and Team Leader of the Visitation Panel, Prof. Segun Oyenusi, and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Funmi Togonu-Bickersteth, led the panel to the institution and the state.

They said that they were in Kebbi to ascertain areas of operation and assistance to the university and to suggest the way forward.

Oyenusi described the institution as one of the most excellent tertiary institutions in the country in terms of structure and academic performance.

He commended Gov. Bagudu for his support to the university on projects implementation in the Faculty of Environment Power Supply, College of Medical Sciences, its teaching hospital, the provision of security to the school and support in research activities.

The team leader requested the governor to allocate additional land to the University for its expansion purposes.

He also lauded the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, for her support to the medical fields of the university. (NAN)

