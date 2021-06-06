Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has condoled with the people of Gaya community in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state over the recent bandits’ attack that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Bagudu on Media, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Sarki said the governor, who condoled with the people when he visited the affected community, expressed regrets at the nefarious acts of bandits.

Bagudu promised to take more pungent measures to further safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry, assuring immediate restoration of peace and unity and revamping socioeconomic activities, especially farming in the area.

Accoridng to Bagudu, “It is really unfortunate that these obnoxious and deadly attacks occurred after the area had been quiet and peaceful.

“We should not allow this vicious circle to continue and as such all hands must be on the deck to provide plausible solutions to the problems.

“Security challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria as they occur everywhere. We must be fast and proactive for peace to return.”

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, admonished the people to regard the tragic incident as an inevitable act of the Almighty Allah that can be befall any mortal.

He said: “As mere mortals who believe in faith, both as Muslims and Christians, we should regard this sad development as a trial from the Almighty Allah.

“Also, we should note that passing blame will not solve the problem. What are required are mutual trust and respect for all.

“Certainly, more arms or ammunition will not solve the problem, but respect, support and fervent prayers will do.”

Bagudu again said that the state government had the powers to ban ‘Yan Sakai, but it had not done so.

The governor, however, urged the vigilantes to collaborate with the security agencies, traditional rulers and the various communities to ensure the success of their activities.

While restating the need to offer immediate relief assistance and shelter to the internally displaced persons, Bagudu cautioned against spreading rumours and fake news.

He also said that the loss of lives was collective and called for more patience, prayers, vigilance and mutual assistance in order to shame the detractors.

Bagudu prayed the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

In his brief remarks, Gen. Muhammadu Magoro (Rtd), a former Senator representing the area, said the attacks were perpetrated from outside the country to destabilise Nigeria.

He assured the people that President Muhammadu Buhari was taking measures to end banditry, calling on them to remain calm and law abiding.

Similarly, Sen. Bala Ibn NaAllah, representing Kebbi South in the House of Representatives, urged the people to see the attack as ordained by Allah.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the governor to overcome the security challenges in the area.

“The governor is deeply touched and concerned over your plight, we are also concerned, as well, as your leaders, we share your pains and by the grace of God, this will come to an end, “ he said.

The Village Head of Gaya, Alhaji Ahmad Ubandoma-Gaya and others such Pastor Saad Amadu, the Vigilante Commander, Danko Wasagu, narrated how the bandits struck and killed more than 70 people in the area.

They appealed to the governor to assist in ensuring the deployment of more security personnel to protect lives so that the people could return to their farms.

The Head of the Chiefdom of Wasagu, Alhaji Muktar Musa Wasagu, thanked the governor for the visit and the assistance he rendered to the victims. (NAN)

