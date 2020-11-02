Bagudu urges youth to pursue entrepreneurship development

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Sunday urged youths in the country to key into entrepreneurship programmes with view to driving the nation’s economy as employers of labour.

The governor gave the advice at a ceremony to mark World Youth Day held in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

“Entrepreneurship creates employment. The public sector or government employment is a very small proportion of employment.

“It is entrepreneurs that create dreams and companies that employ a lot of people. As youth, you are blessed and you have the potentials to become entrepreneurs because the demand is there locally and internationally.

“The opportunities, financing, training skills and market access or policies that will support the entrepreneurship are always being considered,” he noted.