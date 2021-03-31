Bagudu urges Nigerians to be patriotic in using social media

Gov. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi, on Wednesday urged Nigerians not to use the  social media to bring down the country, but always promote the dignity the nation before the international community.The governor made the appeal when opened a workshop on New Media Ethics and Practice, on Wednesday Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by the state Ministry Information and Culture.Bagudu described the new media as an instantaneous changing field, which has changed the face journalism globally. however said that the social media community should  promote the good image Nigeria, and posting materials that tarnish Nigeria’s image.The governor recalled that during the #EndSARS protest, fake and unsubstantiated reports were posted on the social media that portrayed Nigeria bad light. therefore called for professionalism and decency on issues affecting Nigeria.Earlier,

the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba said information dessimination remained an important segment of educating and informing the public.The commissioner, who was represented by the of the ministry, Alhaji Garba Hamisu, stressed the need for practitioners to uphold good moral conduct a decent and responsible manner.She explained that the event was aimed at sensitising and updating the participants on the use of social media.

The commissioner advised the participants to use to assist the administration in publicising its policies and .Prof. Nura Ibrahim of Faculty of , Bayero University Kano and Alhaji Abdullahi El-Kurebe, a seasoned journalists and blogger, said social media had changed the pattern of .Speaking on the topic: “Social Media as a Tool for Change and Development”, the duo advised social media practitioners to always authenticate before posting anything on the net.According to them,

the new media is all about innovation and interactive technologies, where change and innovation remained the main focus.They observed that social media changes the way live, conduct businesses, agriculture, health and all other sectors of human endeavour.NAN reports that the workshop which was highly educating, informative and interactive, drew participants from across the state. (NAN)

