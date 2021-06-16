Bagudu urges FC Porto’s Sanusi to mentor Kebbi youths

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday in Birnin-Kebbi urged Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto to mentor youths in Kebbi to achieve greater sports laurels.

Bagudu while receiving at the Government House the Nigerian international, an indigene of the state, extolled the player over his achievements with FC Porto, a Portuguese professional sports club.

“Zaidu is bringing good name to Kebbi in particular, and Nigeria in general. He is even more popular than the Kebbi state governor.

“We are very pleased about that, so that you can motivate the younger ones to be like you.

“Because of you, we are all today supporters of FC Porto and I am today very honoured to receive you.”

The governor said Sanusi’s sterling achievements were also a testament to the recognition of what God has bestowed on the state.

Bagudu also said playing internationally was a measure of competition.

“That is what we want our younger ones to aim at. God has given us one among us to lead the way. We must be grateful to God.

“I am fervently praying that you (Sanusi) will serve as a motivator to other million youths here in Kebbi and other parts of Nigeria.

“Your story is legendary. Anytime FC Porto is playing I use to send a lot of messages to many people that ‘our team is playing, please watch’,” he said.

The governor described sports as a veritable tool of national and international development, with unity and key economic value added.

He added that sports brings honour to the state and Nigeria, just like music and entertainment, saying “sportsmen are more popular than governors and presidents”.

Bagudu then challenged youths in the state to avail themselves of Sanusi’s presence.

“Discipline, hard work and being competitive took him to the enviable position he is now.”

The governor also reeled out the various achievements of his administration in the sports sector.

He expressed delight that the state was now better for it, locally and internationally, especially in beach soccer where it is now more famous.

Earlier, Sanusi had expressed his appreciation at the governor’s gesture of hosting him.

He also commended the governor for his unrelenting efforts in developing the game of football in the state.

“I’m happy that you proved to be the most outstanding governor of the state that has been giving youths necessary impetus to excel in sports, particularly football,” the FC Porto player said.

He however appealed to Bagudu to continue to give his unwavering support to football development in the state by providing a standard stadium and other sports facilities.

“This will help to attract youths and clubs to Kebbi for the round leather game,” Sanusi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the visit was the presentation of a jersey by the player to Gov. Bagudu.(NAN)