Bagudu urges end to insecurity, tasks Nigerians on unity

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Sunday urged Nigerians to show greater resilience towards promoting national unity to end insecurity and achieve lasting peace in the country.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media, said the governor made the call during the just concluded 7th edition of the 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival held at Argungu town.



He said that if Nigerians bind together by unity on a genuine cause, they would triumph over evil minded people in spite of insecurity in parts of the country.



The governor said unity inspired people to be brave, resilient and not to be intimidated by perpetrators of evil, stressing that it also encouraged the bad elements to change their ways of life.

He said: ”Today, this is a manifestation of bravery and resilience, we are here thinking this is a small event that underlies or misrepresents the bravery and resilience of our people.



‘The celebration shows that we are not intimidated or afraid even in spite of pockets of insecurity, we will defeat the evil.



”The organisers of this event, the Emir of Argungu, people of Argungu, I am saying that we can defeat evil.



”We will go to our farms, we will go out to our fishing grounds, we will graze our animals and enjoy our festivals.”



He commended the people of the state, especially the Argungu Emirate Council for organising what he described as “blossoming and creative festival that brings people together.”



The governor lauded the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad-Mera for his leadership role, and Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, for his contribution to the successful hosting of the polo tournament.



“The Polo event in Argungu in the next few years will rival or surpass other events in the country,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSK Farms Polo Team defeated H. Hago Polo Team to emerged winner of the competition.



Other highlights of the event included horse racing, cultural festival, presentation of trophies and awards to outstanding players and teams as well as presentation of special award to the governor. (NAN)

