Bagudu urges Coys to involve communities in project execution

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged construction companies to involve host communities in the execution of projects in their domain.Bagudu made the call on Monday while inspecting the ongoing road project from Madamfara to Yeldu in Arewa local Government Area of Kebbi.“

You should also engage members of the communities in the area in skilled and unskilled labours in order for them to enjoy a part of dividends of democracy,” the governor said.He promised to give priority to people-oriented projects that would have impact on the social and economic well-being of the people.”

We are optimistic that construction of roads will facilitate rural transformation as well as boost economic activities through the easy movement of people and goods, hence we are tirelessly making efforts to construct rural roads in the state,” he said.Bagudu also expressed satisfaction with the progress of work by the H&M Nigeria Limited contracting firm.

The governor urged the company to hasten work on the project.Earlier, the company site Engineer Malam Auwalu Mohammed, assured the governor of timely completion of the project within the time frame without compromising standard.“

The beneficiaries of the project have been also engaged to partake in its execution,” he said. (NAN).

