Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has tasked the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, to come up with tenable ways, to shore up the revenue base of the country.

The governor made the call when he received participants of the Senior Executive Course 43, Study Group I, from NIPSS,led by the Team Leader, Rear Admiral Elkanor Olaleye-Jaeyeola.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, APC Governors’ Forum observed that resource limitation was one of the formidable challenges facing Nigeria.

‘ If there is anything that limit us is the resource limitation, both states and local governments rely on of federation account’, he said.

”Such glaring challenges are more prevalent in the face of the competing demands for development and provision of the welfare needs of the nation.

“Resources limitation is one of the challenges that affect everything, including security.

“We need to know what is the appropriate levels of funding required at all levels of government and the institute should help in this direction,” he said.

Bagudu, however, noted that Kebbi appreciates its uniqueness, adding, “Over the last six years, as a Govenror and my team, we have seen that we are not as rich as we thought we are.

“Within one month of being sworn in, we had very clear plans and took measures to bolster the yields of our economy agents, farmers, fishing communities and livestock production.

“So that their incomes can increase and regenerate the economy. This was successfully done.

“If there is one experience that we will like to share in our six years performance effort is this appreciation of our uniqueness,” he said.

The governor expressed delight that each state in Nigeria “is unique and has something to offer for the development of the country.”

Bagudu therefore urged the institute to help in getting things done better, in line with the Course 2021 theme.

He said Kebbi had fully embraced the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation initiatives, assuring that “it is now the hub of rice production, cassava, soybeans and tomatoes among others.

Bagudu also said that, the state’s cassava and sugarcane based Ethanol Production was on course, among myriad of other breakthroughs on agriculture covering; livestock, fisheries and other related areas.

The governor again extended his condolences over the death of the Chief of Army Staff and ten other Military Officers, saying that their struggle to keep Nigeria safe would not go in vain.

‘Let me join in condoling with all of us on the tragedy that befell our nation few days ago and pray that the objectives of those who lost their lives in defending the nation be achieved and Nigeria will be a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he prayed.

Earlier, the Team Leader, Olaleye-Jaeyeola recalled that NIPSS was established to serve as a high level think tank .

He said technocrats were put together and prepared to research and touch details of various issues bothering Nigeria.

According to him, the theme for 2021 is: “Getting Things Done; Strategies for Policies and Programmes Implementation in Nigeria.”

He explained that the President annually gives a theme to be researched and interrogated, adding that their work covered Nigeria, Africa and other continents.

“At the end of our study tours, we will review several policies, programmes and strategies, with a view to getting things done very well.

“We are in Kebbi to see how the state was able to get things done well and advise the President on how this can be translated at the federal level and other aspects of the economy.”

The team leader on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the governor for the warm reception accorded them and for time he has spent in answering some of their questions. (NAN)

