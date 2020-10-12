Bagudu tasks contractors on quality work, speedy completion

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Monday directed contractors handling state government projects to ensure quality work in line with specifications. The governor gave the directive while inspecting ongoing renovation of Dr Amina Government Girls’ College, Birnin Kebbi. He said that the state government would not condone shoddy jobs, as it is determined to deliver projects that would stand the test of time. Bagudu particularly warned the contractor handling the college renovation, Usmaniyya Nigeria Limited, to adhere to contractual specification and hasten its completion. The governor said that the renovation of the college was part of measures being undertaken by the government to improve the quality of education in the state.

He said that the government would continue to provide teaching and learning materials, as well as ensure conducive atmosphere for studies in all public schools. Bagudu, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far done in the college. The governor urged returning students to adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures, adding that the government had made necessary provisions to make schools safe, across the state. He advised the students to concentrate on their studies, as success lies in the hands of those who work hard.

In a remark, the Principal of the school, Hajiya Salamatu Bala-Tafida commended the state government for the renovation of infrastructure and provision of new hostels, classrooms and other facilities in the school. The site engineer, Aliyu Adamu, had earlier assured that the company would complete the project on time. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the college project comprise two blocks of classrooms, computer room, library, clinic, three new hostels and rehabilitation of other structures and four staff quarters. (NAN)