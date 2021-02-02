Bagudu tasks APC members on membership registration

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to demonstrate tolerance and understanding during the party’s membership registration/revalidation exercise in the state.

Bagudu said this at the state APC stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday,

The meeting was aimed at training officials that will conduct the registration/revalidation exercise which will commence on Feb. 9 in the state.

He pledged the support of the state government to the committee towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Bagudu described membership registration and revalidation as a constitutional provision which must be respected.

“This registration takes care of those who attain the age of 18 years, deceased, new members and revalidation among others.

“In APC, we give prominence to units because it is the foundation of every member and we are doing this exercise in line with the provision of the party’s constitution,” he said.

According to him, no member is greater than the party, hence the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to go back to his polling unit in Daura to formally register and obtain his membership card.

The governor noted with satisfaction that in the whole of Northwest Kebbi remained the only state whose APC votes were consistently increasing in every election.

Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi) advised members to imbibe the culture of togetherness and collective fight to achieve common goal.

He said the stakeholders were doing everything possible to ensure the success of the party at all levels.

Aliero admonished youths who have attained the age of 18 years to take advantage of the exercise to register.

He said the exercise would be continuous, assuring that the incoming executive members would build from where the committee stopped.

The Chairman of the state Registration Committee, Prof. Muhammad Sani-Yahaya, said he led a seven-member committee from the APC national headquarters for the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction that over 98 per cent of people in state were members of APC, assuring that members of the committee would work tirelessly for the success of the exercise.(NAN)