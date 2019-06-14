Bagudu swears-in Justice Ambursa as Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi

#TrackNigeria: Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Friday sworn-in Justice Suleiman Ambursa as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

The swearing-in followed the refusal of the State House of Assembly to confirm the appointment of Justice Asabe Karatu, the former Acting Chief Judge of the state.

“It baffles me when I read a story on social media that I did not forward Karatu’s name for confirmation because of her religion.

“If you could recall, I re-submitted the name of Karatu for the second time on June 2, 2018 to the House for confirmation as Chief Judge.

“I was informed that on Aug. 1, 2018, the House refused to confirm her appointment over alleged alteration of her date of birth and primary school certificate,” he explained.

He said that he lobbied the lawmakers to ensure Karatu was confirmed but all effort proved unsuccessful.

He also disclosed how he wrote to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on his efforts to ensure Karatu was confirmed by the House without fruitful outcome, stressing that the refusal to confirm her was not based on her faith.

The governor, however, urged the new Acting Chief Justice to ensure proper things are done in the judiciary.

“Our state is at the cross road now, you must right the wrongs,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba, explained that the House, not the governor has the power to confirm the appointment of a chief judge.

“The purported letter mentioned in the story on social media said to be from the House addressed to the governor was never written by any member,” he said.

Kamba also condemned the story in its entirety, adding there was no truth in the allegation of religious bias in the case.

“It is worthy to note that the former Chief Judge of the state before Karatu was of Christian faith.

”Kebbi state is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state and every faith or ethnicity is treated equally,” the speaker said.

Ambursa is the most senior among the judges in the state higher court.(NAN)

