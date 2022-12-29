Bagudu signs 2023 Budget of N166.9bn into law  

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, Dec. 29, 2022 (NAN)

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Thursday, signed the state’s 2023 Budget of N166.9 billion bill into law.

Bagudu signed the budget when it was presented to him by the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Lolo in Birnin Kebbi.

“I must appreciate and commend the efforts of the assembly, particularly the passage of the budget expeditiously.

”I must also extol the commitment of the members of the assembly for their concern to the even socio -economic development of the state,” he said.

Bagudu noted the sterling contributions of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planing, MDAS, NGOs and CSOs towards the preparation and speedy passage of the budget and the processes that preceded it therein.

He said that the state had continued to record tremendous infrastructure development in the last seven years and more would be done in this direction.

Bagudu said that the state had been among the leading in the World Bank assisted States in Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SIFTAS) programme up to 2021.

He said that the state had also garnered garlands from the bank , adding that these milestones would continue to be observed and sustained.

The governor was also elated that the state had tuned its budget cycle to January to December.

“Hitherto, budgets were often passed mid year across the country and at the federal level.

”This is an achievement for APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that this has stabilised national development,” he said.

Bagudu appealed to the assembly to extend its usual support to the incoming administration, saying that the 2023 Budget would be implemented by two administrations.

Earlier, the Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Lolo, informed the governor that the house passed the budget on Dec. 23. (NAN)