Bagudu sets up taskforce on drug control 

Kebbi Gov. Atiku Bagudu has approved the establishment of a taskforce on drug control to assist in reviewing and providing informed policies and programmes on drug and substance abuse in the state.

The approval is contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to the circular, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Umar Ambursa, has been appointed the Chairman of the taskforce, while the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, will serve as its patron.

“The taskforce is mandated to assist in reviewing and providing informed comments on policies and programmes relating to drug and substance abuse.

“It will also facilitate and assist in respect of policy and programme initiatives in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“The committee will also recommend and support conferences, seminars and meetings aimed at preventing, treating and reducing drug abuse, the statement said.

“The committee will also routinely recommend and support the award of scholarships and sponsorships in basic and advance trainings in matters relating to addictions, as well as to encourage research and publications,” it said.

Members of the committee include representatives of the Nigerian Police, NDLEA, NSCDC, NAFDAC, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association, as well as the Ministries of Justice, Education and Health.

Others are representatives of Ministries of Youth and Sports Development and Women and Social Development, NGOs and civil society organisations.

Membership is also drawn from the Council of Ulamas, CAN, youth and student organisations and representatives of Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru Emirates. (NAN)

