Bagudu releases N745m as 2021 exams’ fees for students

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved N745 million for the payment of 2021 examinations’ fees for students in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Jabbo, the Director in charge of Quality Assurance in the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, gave details of the approval in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

“His Excellency, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has approved N745million for the payment of 2021 examinations’ fees for secondary schools students in the state.

“The examinations were those that were conducted by : the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies,’’ Jabbo said.

He called on the students to access their results via the internet, adding that the results had already been released by the examination bodies.

He said that the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education appreciated efforts of the education- friendly governor for his sustained support for the development of the sector.

The director, on behalf of the ministry congratulated successful students from the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

