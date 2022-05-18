Bagudu reconstitutes Governing Councils of state-owned tertiary institutions

By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions.



The approval is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.



“The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has Sen. Muhammadu Magoro as Chairman and Pro- Chancellor with Prof. M.D. Abubakar, Dept. of Biological Sciences, FUBK, as Vice Chancellor.



Prof. Umar Muhammad is Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, among others appointed to serve at the governing council of the university.



“The Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu has Sen. Umar Abubakar as Chairman; Prof. Haliru Bandiya, Dept. of Biological Sciences, UDUS, as Provost and Prof. Rabi Muhammad, Department of Education, UDUS, as Deputy Provost Academic.



“Others are Polytechnic Dakingari, which has Alhaji Abdullahi Muslim as Chairman of the council; College of Nursing Sciences, Birnin Kebbi, has Alhaji Haliru Bunza as Chairman, and the School of Health Technology, Jega, has Abubakar Na’amo as Chairman, the statement said. (NAN)

