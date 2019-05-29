Bagudu promises to improve agriculture, economy, education

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has promised to improve on the economy, agriculture and education in the state.

Bagudu made the promise while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

“This time in office I will continue to improve the economy of the people of the state like farmers, fishermen which will contribute to boosting our internal revenue in the state,” he said.

He said the state government also needed to improve on education and health sectors to develop younger generations in the state and also make the Almajiri to acquire both Islamic and Western education.

The governor commended members of the state executive council for their efforts in moving the state forward during his first tenure.

“I appreciate the contribution of our traditional leaders, clerics and security agencies and political party members for the efforts they have put in within the four years of our stewardship.

“We noticed that some of you have left your comfort zones and joined the cabinet in order to offer your contributions towards our efforts in moving the state forward,” he said.

Bagudu also commended the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, and his Special Advisers for their efforts in ensuring the development of the state.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

