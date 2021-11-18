Bagudu presents N189.2bn 2022 budget for Kebbi State

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has presented a budget of N189.2 billion for 2022 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged `Budget of Economic Consolidation’, Bagudu said it was made up of N128billion capital expenditure, representing 68 per cent and N61 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 32 per cent.

“Mr Speaker, the 2022 Kebbi State Budget of Economic Consolidation is in the sum of N189 billion.

“Of the proposed revenue, statutory allocation coming from the federation account is estimated in the sum of N74 billion. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is estimated in the sum of N14 billion.

“The recurrent expenditure is broken down to personnel costs of N36 billion, while overhead cost is N24 billion.

“The budget is guided by the strategic objectives of the State Development Plan 2021 to 2025, which is improving governance towards focusing on institutions through accountability, rule of law, transparency and efficiency that delivers quality social service delivery to the state citizens,” he said.

Bagudu said that the budget was aimed at enhancing agriculture and mineral resource production through access to improved technologies, finance and services to increase income generation and provide food towards poverty reduction.

“As part of the budget, a CBN bridging loan of N18 billion will be expended on infrastructure, mainly roads, bridges and a stadium. We will also be expending some of this money on the new state secretariat which we intend to conclude and commission in 2022.

“The loan will also be spent on renovation of schools, primary health care centres and general hospital. Urban renewal of some of our deprived urban areas will also receive funding as part of this loan,’’ he said.

Bagudu said that in spite of reduction in revenue, the state has been able to invest in critical infrastructure – roads, hospitals and schools, noting that agriculture has taken its pride of place in the state.

“We have also been able to continue investing in human capital development just as investments in social services have been maintained,’’ he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo, promised that the house would do justice to the budget by carefully examining and deliberating on it towards speedy passage. (NAN)

