Bagudu lauds Police Trust Fund for buying 120 armoured vehicles

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has lauded the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for buying 120 ”buffalo” armoured vehicles.This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Bagudu on Media in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.Bagudu, who is also the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum gave the commendation at the Nigeria Police Headquarters in Abuja while inspecting the 120 new Buffalo vehicles bought by the fund.

He said that the vehicles will assist in crime fighting.Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the fund, Alhaji Ahmed Sokoto said the vehicles were part of the 200 vehicles procured by the Fund in its 2020 budget as approved by the National Assembly.

The Executive Secretary explained that the vehicles, fully equipped with gadgets were part of fund’s intervention to support the Nigeria Police Force in its unrelenting efforts to enforce law and order in the country.The inspection was jointly carried out by Gov. Bello Muhammed-Matawalle of Zamfara, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs and a member of the project implementation committee, Dr Mike Adebiyi. (NAN)

