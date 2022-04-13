Bagudu lauds NDLEA on efforts to rid nation of illicit drugs

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed satisfaction with sterling the performances of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), toward ridding the nation of illicit drugs and intoxicants.

Receiving the new State Commandant of the Agency at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the Governor remarked that NLDEA has been doing wonderful job inspite of its challenges.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made it clear that his administration has placed premium on fighting the scourge of drugs in the society.

The governor noted this has prompted the government to establish an anti-drug control committee towards facilitating the war on drugs addiction.

The Governor emphasized the necessity for involving communities in the struggle to eliminate dangerous drugs in the society.

Bagudu said that drugs have been identified to be the major sources of motivation for insurgents, bandits, terrorists and other criminals inflicting havoc and bloodshed in the federation.

He commended the Chairman of the NDELA, retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa for his incisive approach to the drugs war that culminated in reducing the menace nationwide.

Senator Bagudu expressed confidence about the capability of the new Kebbi State Commandant of the Agency, Isa Likita Muhammad, to perform creditably.

The new Commandant, Isa Likita Muhammad, informed the Governor that he was at the Government House to solicit for co-operation and assistance from the Government in the task of eliminating the menace of dangerous drugs among the people.

He added that such supportive disposition was highly desirable in view of the location of Kebbi state sharing a common border with Benin Republic.

The Commandant explained that the United Nations has identified the Republic of Benin as the drug hub of West Africa.

He urged the State Government to embark on collaborative efforts with the NDLEA to stop the influx of drugs into the state through border towns such as Bagudo, Lolo, Dole-kaina and Kamba.

Isa Muhammad, who is an indigene of Zuru Emirate, commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for setting up anti-drug control committee.

He extended similar applaud to his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, for refurbishing the female rehabilitation centre at the headquarters of the Agency in Birnin Kebbi.

The new commandant requested for a plot of land for the building of barracks for the Agency as contained in a letter by the NDLEA Chairman to the governor, as well as operational vehicles for operatives of the service.

