Bagudu lauds INEC for improvement in election process

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the visible improvement recorded at Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Bagudu made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at Garkar Mai-Alelu polling unit,006 in Nasarawa 11, in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He said that the elections had witnessed significant improvement by INEC in the state, adding that it began on schedule with the availability of essential voting materials in most polling units on time.

“Unlike what happened in thw February, 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, today voting materials arrived early in most polling units.

“I remember during the February 25 elections, voting materials in this particular unit arrived at about 1:30p.m and voting commenced at about 2:00p.m.

“But today, voting materials arrived by 8:a.m, many people have voted and it is still about 12:00p.m and many people are voting, and accreditation process seems to be moving well,” he said.

Bagudu expressed delight with the large turn out of eligible voters, especially women and youths to exercise their franchise.

The governor lauded INEC, security agencies,civil society organisations, media and other stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the elections in the state. (NAN)