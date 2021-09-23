Bagudu lauds Buhari on indigenous technology

Gov. Atiku Bagudu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging and supporting development of indigenous technology.

is contained a statement by Malam Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to the governor on Thursday Birnin Kebbi.

Sarki said that Bagudu stated at the display of the Armoured Carriers which were converted from Hilux Patrol by a group led by the state Deputy Governor, retired Col. Sama’ila Dabai Birnin Kebbi.

“I am proud and full of commendation for Buhari for encouraging and supporting development of indigenous technology such as the one performed by Dabai and his young technology team.

“I want to equally commend the and all other security for their gallantry confronting security challenges the country,” he said. (NAN)

