Bagudu lauds Buhari on indigenous technology

Gov. Atiku Bagudu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging and supporting development of indigenous technology.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to the governor on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Sarki said that Bagudu stated this at the display of the Armoured Personnel Carriers which were converted from Hilux Patrol Vehicles by a group led by the state Deputy Governor, retired Col. Sama’ila Dabai in Birnin Kebbi.

“I am proud and full of commendation for Buhari for encouraging and supporting development of indigenous technology such as the one performed by Dabai and his young technology team.

“I want to equally commend the military and all other security agencies for their gallantry in confronting security challenges in the country,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...