Bagudu inspects venue of Argungu International Festival

As Kebbi prepares to receive President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival scheduled between 11th and 14th March, the state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Saturday in Argungu, inspected the venue.

The Governor was recieved by some members of the Agricultural Committee at Filin Sukuwa, venue for the Agricultural Fareground in Argungu.

Abdullahi Maigandu, former General Manager of Kebbi Agricultural Rural Development Authority (KARDA) and the State Chairman of Wheat Farmers Association, briefed the Governor on the level of progress recorded in preparation for the event.

Bagudu who was at the venue to see the level of prepairedness for hosting the international event in Argungu, inspected the various pavilions and ongoing work in the venue.

He advised the committee members to make some modifications at the venue and commended their efforts in working round the clock to ensure the success of the festival.