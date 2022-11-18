Bagudu inaugurates disbursement of N500m KB-CARES grants to 4,000 beneficiaries 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Thursday inaugurated the disbursement of about N500 million to more than 4,000 beneficiaries under the KB-CARES programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under the social transfer programme, 1,950 beneficiaries will get N20,000 bi-monthly transfer for a period of 24 months.

Speaking at take-off of the programme in Birnin Kebbi, the governor said NG-CARES was a tripartite intervention programme jointly sponsored by the World Bank, Federal and State Governments.

According to him, the programme is meant to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic occasioned by the lockdowns that followed the pandemic.

The governor said that the lockdowns made the citizens of the world stayed indoors without being capable of engaging in any meaningful socio-economic activities.

Bagudu said that the programme was divided into many parts with a lot of farmers provided with free assorted fertilisers, inputs, chemicals among other items.

He said: “Today’s event is specifically for the launch of two main types of support.

“The funds for this category are already in commercial banks across the state and disbursement had commenced.

“Similarly, under the livelihood support grants, the same number of beneficiaries will also benefit.”

Some persons living with disability who benefited from KB-CARES programme in Kebbi during the flagg-off of the programme in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday

In his speech, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abba Sani-Kalgo, commended the commitment of the governor towards ensuring successful implementation of the programme.

He noted that the governor had remained unwaveringly committed to improving the socio-economic life of the people of the state.

According to him, following the take-off of the programme, over N400 million will be disbursed to 1,950 beneficiaries, while other micro projects were carried out in communities in 13 local government areas of the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Entrepreneurship, Dr Muhammad Kabiru-Kamba, enumerated some importance of the programme.

The Kebbi State CARES Programme Coordinator, Rukayya Muhammad-Bawa, lauded the uncommon resolve of the governor to make life easier for the generality of people of the state.

She appreciated the governor for giving maximum support for the implementation of the programme, geared towards making life easier for the vulnerable persons, including people with disability and women, to improve small scale businesses.

The District Head of Kangiwa, Alhaji Yusuf Zango-Kangiwa, thanked the governor for his compassion and care to the common man .

He appreciated the recent distribution of fertilisers to farmers in the area by government, saying that the fertilisers had really spurred them to increase agricultural production .

The representative of Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Lawal Haruna and the Chairman of Arewa Local Government Area, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Tela, expressed delight over the commencement of social transfer and disbursement of grants in the local government area.

The chairman particularly thanked the governor for launching the KB-CARES and other developmental projects carried out by the Bagudu-led administration in the area.

In separate interviews with some beneficiaries, including Zuwaira Saidu, Usman Ibrahim and Asmau Bello, all appreciated the governor for improving their living condition. (NAN)

