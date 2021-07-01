Bagudu, Imams offer special prayers for nation’s peace, abundant rainfall

July 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. Atiku Bagudu of has participated a special prayer session for the Almighty Allah to salvage the country from the present insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

The prayer is also to ask Gods to usher abundant rainfall the and the country at .

Bagudu joined the week-long prayer session on Thursday at the Emir’s palace, Birnin Kebbi, the capital.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was organised by Gwandu Emirate for Almighty God’s intervention to salvage the country from all forms of evil and other challenges.

The challenges range from recurring cases of banditry, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

At the prayer session Bagudu was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna-Rashid.

The prayer session was anchored by Imam Ahmad Rufai, Imam of Gwandu; Imam Muhammad Jabbo, the Chairman of Tsangaya Schools; and Imam Ahmad Rufa’i-Wala, Imam of Wala Mosque.

Major highlight of the prayer was the recitation of the complete Holy Quran.

The Imams took turns to offer prayers after reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.

The governor also recited verses of the Holy Quran with attributes to the Divine Names of the Almighty Allah.

Bagudu fervently prayed for abundant rainfall, bumper harvests, as well as sustainable peace, unity and tranquility the .

He also beseeched Almighty God to protect the abducted children and staff members of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, and all other abductees across the country.

”Oh Allah, are the Most Powerful, the God of the heavens and the earth; we that do away with all forms of calamity bedeviling state and country.

”Allah give us abundant rainfall, bumper harvests and save abducted children,” he prayed.

At the end of the all-important prayer session, Imam Ahmad Rufa’i Wala appreciated the governor’s presence at the prayer session.

The Cleric said that it was the of the Emirate to seek divine intervention in the period of adversities. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,