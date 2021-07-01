Bagudu, Imams offer special prayers for nation’s peace, abundant rainfall

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has participated in a special prayer session for the Almighty Allah to salvage the country from the present insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

The prayer is also to ask Gods to usher in abundant rainfall in the state and the country at large.

Bagudu joined the week-long prayer session on Thursday at the Emir’s palace, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was organised by Gwandu Emirate for Almighty God’s intervention to salvage the country from all forms of evil and other challenges.

The challenges range from recurring cases of banditry, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

At the prayer session Bagudu was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna-Rashid.

The prayer session was anchored by Imam Ahmad Rufai, Chief Imam of Gwandu; Imam Muhammad Jabbo, the Chairman of Tsangaya Islamiyya Schools; and Imam Ahmad Rufa’i-Wala, Chief Imam of Wala Mosque.

Major highlight of the prayer was the recitation of the complete Holy Quran.

The Imams took turns to offer prayers after reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.

The governor also recited verses of the Holy Quran with attributes to the Divine Names of the Almighty Allah.

Bagudu fervently prayed for abundant rainfall, bumper harvests, as well as sustainable peace, unity and tranquility in the state.

He also beseeched Almighty God to protect the abducted school children and staff members of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, and all other abductees across the country.

”Oh Allah, you are the Most Powerful, the Supreme God of the heavens and the earth; we pray that you do away with all forms of calamity bedeviling our state and country.

”Allah give us abundant rainfall, bumper harvests and save our abducted children,” he prayed.

At the end of the all-important prayer session, Imam Ahmad Rufa’i Wala appreciated the governor’s presence at the prayer session.

The Cleric said that it was the tradition of the Emirate to seek divine intervention in the period of adversities. (NAN)

