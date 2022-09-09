Bagudu harps on synergy among stakehders to strengthen basic education 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has advocated for a synergy among stakeholders in education sector to strengthen basic education.He made the appeal during a meeting with critical stakeholders in the state’s education sector in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised to brainstorm and proffer plausible solutions to some of the challenges bedevelling education sector in the state.

The event was meant to find solutions to problems associated with the payment of teachers’ salaries, promotion and other related educational issues under the LGEAs.

The governor said: “Let me advise Chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities and their Secretaries, Local Government Council Chairmen and other stakeholders to work together as one entity in the interest of basic education development.”Bagudu directed the Secretary to State Government (SSG) to distribute copies of the law establishing Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) which specify their functions, responsibilities and obligations of all stakeholders in education.

He also ordered SUBEB to write a letter and send a copy to him, informing local government education authorities of contracts awarded and the identity of the contractors for schools infrastructure.Bagudu, however, acknowledged what he described as the invaluable sacrifices of the chairmen of the LGEAs, saying “these are accomplished people in their own rights.“But, they agreed to sacrifice and they are donating their own time and expertise to help the people, their communities,” he noted.The governor also said that SUBEB in the state had fared well, saying although resources are limited, but there must be value for money.Bagudo stressed the need to change the narrative of basic education in the state due to the colossal support and commitment of stakeholders.

Prof. Suleiman Khalid, the Executive Chairman, KBSUBEB, said the LGEAs in the state were now functioning better due to the priority attention the governor was giving the sector.He underscored the need for communities to partake actively in managing schools across the state.Earlier, education secretaries of all the 21 local government education authorities (LGEAs) briefed the governor on education matters in their respective areas, while directors of finance of each LGEA announced the total amount of money received for the payment of teachers’ salaries for the month of August as requested by the governor.The chairmen of the LGEAs also made inputs and suggestions on how to improve teachers’ welfare and boost the education sector in the state.The SSG, Alhaji Babale Yauri; Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Bena; Acting Auditor General of the state, Alhaji Faruq Rufa; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Alhaji Sani Yeldu, attended the meeting. (NAN)

