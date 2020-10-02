Bagudu for prioritising education sector 

Share the news













The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, for according priority attention to the education sector in the state. A Deputy Coordinator for NANS in the zone, Muhammed Kichinga, made the commendation on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. He said,” Service to humanity is service to God, if done with clear intention. “On behalf of thousands of students in diaspora and at home, we want to say a big thank you for your consistency and fatherly support to students in the state over the last four years.

”Students of Kebbi have never had it so good than now during your good tenure, and we want to thank you for the payment of NECO, WAEC and NAPTEP examination fees for secondary school students.” Kichinga said that the state had recorded a myriad of achievements and gestures in terms of policies and programmes for the promotion of education. These include ”the payment of tuition fees for students in tertiary institutions, renovation of some secondary and tertiary institutions across the state, upgrading of the school of Nursing in Birnin Kebbi; School of Health Technology, Jega, and the Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu, as well as the contribution in the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture in Zuru.”

“All these giant strides,” he said, “would in the short and long term, provide the state with the much-desired human resources.” He said that the aim of the visit was to commiserate with the government and good people of the state over the flood disaster which had devastated farmlands, crops and infrastructure belonging to government and individuals. ”Nigerian Students are here today in furtherance of the celebration of our Independence and to sympathise with government and people of the state, especially farmers who have incurred monumental loss of their farmlands and crops. “This is indeed very sad for a state spearheading food production in Nigeria with a dogged and resilient governor like you,” he said.

He also acknowledged the resilience and courage of the governor in the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 in the state, as well as his tenacity in promoting the socio-economic development of the state. The coordinator also commended the governor for being the first to implement the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state. Earlier, the President, National Union of Kebbi State Students, Abbas Zaki, requested the government to come out with a good policy on transport and accommodation for the students. “We are also soliciting for an 18-seater bus, to address our logistics needs and challenges,” Zaki said.

Responding, Gov. Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai, thanked the Students’ Union for acknowledging the giant strides of the Bagudu administration in education. He commended the students for believing in the unity of Nigeria and advised them to be God fearing, law abiding and shun the obnoxious act of cultism in its entirety. “I want to sincerely thank you for acknowledging what the government is doing to promote education and the efforts to better the lot of people in the state. “Please remain good ambassadors of this country, I assure you, we will not be deterred in our resolve and unwavering commitment to support education and our children,” the governor said. (NAN).

