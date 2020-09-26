Bagudu flags off construction of 5,000 housing units in Kebbi

Share the news













Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi on Friday, laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing for vulnerable persons in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government provided land for the project while African Nations Development Programme (ANDP) will provide funds for the entire work.

The two-bedroom bungalows will be distributed to orphans, destitute and other vulnerable persons in the society, when completed.

The governor explained during the foundation laying ceremony in Birnin Kebbi that the houses would be constructed in Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Yauri, Argungu, Jega and Zuru.

He added that apart from the 5,000 houses, the government will distribute 21,000 plots of land to eligible members of the public.

“This is the second event I am doing in Kebbi this week that involves construction.

“Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through the efforts of one of our sons, Dr Sanusi Mohammed commenced construction of $1.2 million mini FIFA stadium.

“And today, on the other part of the town, we are having part of the construction of 5,000 housing units courtesy of the hard work of our team in the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP).

“When I went round, I am pleased, because all the contractors on site are Kebbi people found to be competent and worthy to undertake the construction works and they have already been mobilised,” Bagudu said while flagging off the project.

The governor recalled that provision of houses was one of the major campaign promises of the APC, because of its importance to human life.

He expressed optimism that the party would deliver in spite of the economic downturn witnessed in the last few years which affected both real and financial markets.

“In spite of this economic downturns, yet, we are still able to see construction, investment in social and physical infrastructure and commitment in human development going well. What we witnessed today is one of such elements.

“All these developments are made possible because of the discipline, ingenuity and good leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Housing is not something government can provide alone, in fact, we sat contemplating how to design housing programme that is all-inclusive.

“Because an all-inclusive housing programme must take cognisance of the social values of the nature of the society,” he noted.

Bagudu stressed that government would do its best to to provide houses for low income earners such as small scale farmers, workers, fishermen, retailers and rural women.

In a brief remarks, Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, lauded the efforts of Kebbi government for collaborating with ANDP to address the plight of less privileged members of the public.

Abaubakar urged people of Kebbi to support the governor to enable him take the state to greater heights of development.

In his speech, the Director-General, ANDP, Dr Samson Omojuyigbe lauded Kebbi Government for the historic event directed at the most vulnerable segment of the society.

He said the targeted beneficiaries were less-privileged members of the society, incapacitated by economic circumstances.

The D-G said: “For me in particular and the entire ANDP team, it is such a privilege to be part of alleviating the suffering of the people of Africa and making life more comfortable for all irrespective of social strata.

“You Excellency, it may interest you to know that this is about our seventh Ground Breaking Ceremony.

“The first ever took place in Cross Rivers State on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 and we are glad to announce to you that activities are ongoing in the various project states.

“The response I am seeing today, is not just encouraging but also assuring and is a pointer to the enormous arrangements put together by the Kebbi State Government in close collaboration with ANDP officials, especially our Country Director and his team.

“I therefore commend you for the mobilisation, commitment ands sacrifices as evident in the large crowd that have come out to witness the historic event.”

He explained that the project would be funded 100 per cent by ANDP and at no financial cost to the state government, adding that the only responsibility of the state government was provision of the land.

Omojuyigbe added that government also facilitated acquisition of acceptable title apart from creating enabling environment conducive for successful implementation of the project.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Land and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yauri said the programme was meant to provide shelter for those who never dream of owning a house of their own.

He commended owners of the plots of land who agreed to collect minimal compensation for the project to take off. (NAN)

