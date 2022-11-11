Bagudu encourages youths to embrace sports for national cohesion

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged Nigerian youths to use sporting activities to promote national cohesion.Bagudu states this while receiving the “Torch of Peace and Unity” in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, preparatory to the forthcoming National Sports Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is slated to hold in Asaba, Delta State between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10.NAN also reports that the torch that signifies beginning of National Sports Festival, will go to all the 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Terotery (FCT), Abuja.

It was first ignited by PresidentMuhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa, on Oct. 25.The governor lauded officials of the Federal Ministry of Sports for bringing the torch to Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu commended Buhari for approving the commencement of the festival shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.He said that Kebbi State had fully mobilised to successfully participate in the festival and excel more than it did in 2021.While describing sports as more than fun, Bagudu said: “It is competitive and youth should make sports as an important element.

He urged the youths to work hard and remain dedicated to excell in life, saying: “You can only do better when you are determined to excel, there is no substitute to hard work.“Youth should be inspired by the successes of their peers from across the globe.

You can only do better in anything if you are determined’, he said.Bagudu further said that sports brings honour and fame to nations more than any other vocation or profession and prayed that the sports festival would serve as a motivation and catalyst for national unity.He recalled that former Super Eagles players; Daniel Amokachi, Tijjani Babangida and a couple of others who visited Kebbi State to inspire and empower young men and women in order to excell in sports.Th governor also expressed delight over the feat achieved by an indigene of Kebbi State in professional football, in person of Zaidu Sanusi-Jega who plays for FC Porto of Portugal, describing him as a pride not only to the state but to Nigeria.The Zonal Sports Coordinator for North-West and the team leader from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Muhammad Kabir-Datti while presenting the Torch of Unity and Peace to the governor, said that the torch symbolised peace and unity and commencement of of the festival.According to him, it is the tradition of the sports ministry that the torch should go round all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory preparatory to the actual commencement of the sports festival.(NAN)

