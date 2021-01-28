Bagudu directs immediate fertlier sale in 225 wards of Kebbi

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has directed the immediate sale of fertiliser to farmers in the 225 wards of the state.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by Dr Sani Danjuma, the General Manager of Kebbi State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCOM) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Bagudu said the order was in line with the cardinal principle of his administration on improving agricultural production in the State.

He said 30 tonnes of NPK would be allocated to each of the 225 wards in the state.